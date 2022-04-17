“We thought that the previous games, they hurt us a lot and those areas we tried to change. We nullified them, especially in the first-half. In the second-half, we didn’t get enough pressure on Jorginho especially and they dictated play.”

McArthur reserved special praise for the supporters, who could be heard even at 2-0 down at Wembley, and says the task is now to finish the season strongly.

“I must say a big credit to the fans,” he said. “Sitting on the bench at the end, we’re 2-0 down and we’ve lost the game, and to see them give us that support, they were a real credit to the football club.

“We need to finish [the season] well. Obviously this is a real disappointment but we need to go again against Newcastle and try to get as high up in the table as we can.”