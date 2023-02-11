The experienced centre-back was restored to the starting XI for the visit of the Seagulls and defended stoutly in the first-half.

In the second, Tomkins turned goalscorer, stooping to head in from close range after Robert Sanchez was unable to hold Michael Olise’s set-piece delivery.

Tomkins reflected at full-time: “For the fans, it’s the biggest game of the year, so it’s nice to come out with a point.

“They give us a good game every time they play us. Especially at Selhurst Park, it’s always a good game, and they’ve got good players and have been playing really well at the moment. A point was a reward for how hard we worked today.

“We knew it was going to be tough because it’s always hard to play against a team full of confidence, and any game in the Premier League’s tough, so we got in their faces today, gave it a good go, and a point was a nice reward for us.

“You have to [be aggressive]. You get the crowd going. It’s one of the biggest games of the season for us.”

Reflecting on his goal, Tomkins laughed: “They're always nice, those ones! It’s just nice for myself to play.

“I haven’t played too much this year, so to come in – and obviously the adrenaline was pumping because of the derby – it was just nice to contribute.

“I think if you look at our previous games, we’ve worked hard and not really got many rewards for our performances. You have to keep going in this league.

“We were close last week against Man United – if we had another 10 minutes, we would have nicked another – so this game is all about going in and not giving up. We worked really hard today.”