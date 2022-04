The forward’s teammate Edouard explained another aspect of Palace’s changes on Sunday afternoon, saying: “The coach spoke at half-time and we knew we had 45 minutes to change the game and tried to score the first one. We scored and after we kept pushing.”

It was Mateta’s selfless play in the 55th-minute that saw Palace pull a goal back against Liverpool as they sought to return from 2-0 down.

Mateta looked back on the goal, explaining his thought process and how he feels currently at Palace: “I wanted to score but the best solution for me is to give it to Edouard and for Edouard to finish.

“Before I didn’t play and now I’m playing and I’m improving every day in training, on the pitch at the weekend and that’s good for me.”