Mateta enjoyed a fantastic month in front of goal, netting five times, including four goals in as many days in wins over West Ham United (5-2) and Newcastle (2-0) at Selhurst Park.

Having also scored against Manchester City in SE25, only a phenomenal save from Liverpool’s Alisson denied the forward a goal in Palace’s impressive win at Anfield, in what was his 100th appearance for the club.

Mateta is currently enjoying his best season in a Crystal Palace shirt to date, having hit double figures for goals, and taken his all-round game to another level.

You can back his bid to be named Premier League Player of the Month by voting for him here.