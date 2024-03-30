The Eagles’ fixture against Newcastle United was postponed due to a clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals, allowing Glasner and co. to head to Marbella to train – and face Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt in a mid-season friendly.

For Mateta, it meant a chance to work in detail with the manager ahead of the run-in.

“It was good – we worked on the details, and for the manager I think it was good and for the players because of the routines,” he explained.

“How to press, how to play, and all those details. This trip was more about the details.”

The key message from the new manager, according to Mateta, was unity and togetherness as a squad.