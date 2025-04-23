Little under five minutes after entering the field of play as a late second-half substitute, Mateta seized onto a loose backpass, rolled Martin Ødegaard and chipped David Raya with a sublime effort to earn Palace a 2-2 draw against title-chasing Arsenal.

The forward – now on 14 Premier League goals for the season – said: "When I started on the bench, I watched the first-half. He [David Raya] was very high, so I knew if we won the ball high, I could try – so I did, and scored!

“Yes [it’s one of the best goals of my career]. I was scared when the ball hit the crossbar, and I just waited – and after the ball goes in!"

Palace were good value for their point at the Emirates Stadium, having created more clear openings than their hosts – and delivering an overall strong performance heading into Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa at Wembley.

Mateta admitted: "We have struggled for the last three games, but we just listened to the gaffer and today was a good game for us.

“We can go in [to Saturday] with confidence and hopefully we will win the semi-final. It is a very big game for the fans, for everybody and I can’t wait to play on Saturday.

“I am very happy. Hopefully I will score more goals. 14 [Premier League] goals [this season] is good – but I hope for much more."