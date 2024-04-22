The striker has now scored six times in eight appearances under Oliver Glasner, and has scored more Premier League goals this season than in his other two-and-a-half in the competition combined.

Mateta, who netted twice on Sunday, believes it was the Eagles’ best attacking display since his arrival at the club in January 2021, telling Palace TV: “Yeah, since I'm here, I think it's the best game. And hopefully we're going to keep playing like this.

“It was very good. We scored a lot of goals – and we're going to improve. You see, we conceded two goals. We're going to improve this. We're going to work hard on the training ground.”

Michael Olise and Ebere Eze each assisted one of Mateta’s goals, as well as scored one themselves, and Mateta smiled: “I enjoy it. I enjoy every game playing with them.

“They help the team. When they're playing first-touch like this, it's always good, you know? When I saw he [Olise] was watching me, I know he was going to cross then.

“I'm very happy to play with these guys. They help the team a lot. It's good. They have to keep playing like this!”