“I knew it yesterday,” Mateta said of the hostile reception from the Millwall fans. “Marc [Guéhi] told me they are crazy, and I saw. It’s a derby, a very good atmosphere.

“I like it. I’m a professional and in this game I scored, so I’m very happy. If I play, I score. I do my job, and we win – that’s it.”

Mateta unleashed his trademark corner-kicking celebration, after what proved to be the decisive second goal.

“It was very hard: they started with the goal before us and we go in [after] the first-half in the dressing room hard, because 1-0 is hard against Millwall. We came back in the second-half and scored with Olise, and after I scored it was very nice.

“[Will] Hughesy recouped the ball, he gave it to me. I gave it to Olise and he made the cross, and I was here. I finished – I did my job.

“It was nice – in front of the Millwall fans. Very nice.”