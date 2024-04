Mateta watched through the goal with Will Hughes after full-time – with some interesting results.

“I’m happy – [Hughesy] gives me an assist, so very happy,” Mateta said. “I know the ball is going to come, I shoot, and I'm lucky the ball goes through the legs.

“And watch the celebration – fantastique!”

Hughes says Mateta’s goalscoring form is down to the striker’s dedication in training and during matches.