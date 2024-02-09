Muñoz became Palace’s second-ever Colombian player – after Lerma – when he debuted against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, having arrived earlier in the week from K.R.C Genk.

Both players are regular fixtures in a Colombia team which reached the semi-finals of the 2021 Copa América finals in Brazil, and are currently on a 19-game unbeaten run ahead of this summer’s in the United States.

And speaking to Premier League Productions ahead of that game, Lerma highlighted the qualities he expects his compatriot to bring to Palace.

The midfielder said: “Having a compatriot with me at the club is very significant – I haven't shared a dressing room with someone from my own country for a long time.

“He's a very important player who will help us. He'll bring a lot to the team when he has the chance to play. He's a very direct, strong and intelligent player. He'll help us out and be very important.”

Lerma believes that while injuries have affected Palace’s prospects this season, the talent remains throughout the dressing room to turn their fortunes around.

“I think this season has been very difficult because of injuries,” Lerma admitted. “Many players who have been important have had problems, but God allowing, they’ll be 100% in the same part of the season.

“I think they [Ebere Eze and Michael Olise] have been very important players for us – they make a difference and can change the game at any time.

“I think we have to stay calm and we have to look up, not look down. We know that this is the Premier League and you have to work game by game. It's quite complicated, but I trust my teammates.

“I know what we have in the dressing room and what we can achieve. We are calm, we know that we have to change the dynamic and continue to be very positive, getting points to go much further [in the table].”