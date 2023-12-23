The Colombia international returned to the starting XI for Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion and provided a typically tenacious performance in midfield.

Speaking to Paramount Plus after the game, Lerma hoped the point could prove a platform for matches away at Chelsea (on Wednesday, 27th December) and at home to Brentford (on Saturday, 30th December) over the holiday season.

Lerma said: “I'm happy with the effort the team has put in. We fought until the last minute.

“Brighton came at us, and it was quite challenging. They managed to equalise, but we're satisfied with a point. Now, it's time to turn the page and focus on the next matches.

“It was a derby. We know these matches are special and they play out differently. Although we played in the right way, we lost concentration [near the end] and it cost us the win.

“But that's in the past, that's history. Right now, we keep our heads held high and think about Chelsea.

"All of my teammates and I are very positive. We know what it means, what we have to fight for to get the three points [at Chelsea]. It didn’t happen here at home, so now we have to go and get them away.”

Sending an additional festive message to supporters, Lerma added: “[I wish for] blessings for everyone around me: peace, love and happiness.

"Merry Christmas! A Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year to you all. God bless you with lots of success."