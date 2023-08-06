The Eagles impressed once again against European regulars in their final pre-season fixture against Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday, winning 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

It was Schlupp who opened the scoring for Palace after a quarter-of-an-hour with a towering header from Ebere Eze’s dead-ball, and another set-piece soon after the break saw Odsonne Edouard poke home after Joachim Andersen’s header had been spilled.

Off the back of strong performances against Sevilla and Lyon, Schlupp feels his side are ready to head to Bramall Lane to face newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday (12th August).

He told Palace TV: “We knew it was going to be a good test.

“Out of all the pre-season games, this was the perfect one to prepare us for next week – the first game in the [23/24] Prem[ier League] – so we got the win that we wanted and we’re ready for next week.

“Obviously we’re looking at stats and everyone’s come through the games really well. We’ve managed to get some good minutes into the legs – good games, good prep, and I think we’re all confident and ready to go next week.

“The game against Sevilla was really good. The actual performance was really good, positive. We took that into today. I thought we controlled today. We did as much as we needed to.

“We scored two goals, could have been more, so again, it was good preparation for next week and we’re full of confidence. We’ll look forward to it.”