The midfielder told Palace TV: “It was crazy. It was a weird game, because we actually felt like we dominated the game to be honest, and you find yourself scrambling in the last five minutes!

“Personally [I thought], as a team, we played really well and dominated the game. You know they’re going to be a threat from set-pieces so we knew what we had to deal with, but I feel like we deserved the three points. It was a good performance.

“You can tell there’s some freedom in there. The coaching staff want us to express ourselves. We’ve got a lot of flair and pace, and we’re really using that. We’re frightening teams – and we want to keep that going.

“Every time I play I want to use my attributes. I think that’s dragging the ball, using my pace, getting in the pockets and turning and running at the defence. I feel with the boys, like Cheick [Doucouré], at the back, we’ve got the patience to build through the back and onto the midfield and get me and Ebs [Eze] in the pockets.

“Once we get turned and running at the defence, I don’t think any defence in the Prem wants to see that! We’re doing that well at the moment, playing with lots of confidence, and we want to keep that going.”