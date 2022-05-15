“I think he’ll be happy with that,” he said in his post-match interview. “[The instructions were] just to come on, to try and impact the game and I managed to do that straight away.

“It was a bit of instinct. I thought: ‘If I gamble on a second ball it might fall to me’. I think there were maybe two phases in between.

“I thought: ‘If someone gets a flick on here then maybe I can get in at the back post and I managed to do that.”

Schlupp was also crucial at the other end, racing back to make a potentially goal-saving block in the final few moments.

“That’s both sides of the game there,” he said. “They started pushing towards the end, and they had the crowd behind them and started to attack.

“It was a bit of instinct again: I tried to read the game and a ricochet fell at the edge of the box. I got my body in the way and managed to block it.

“They’re a good side. We are right next to each other in the table and I think it showed. Everyone thought it might end in a draw.

“It was two equal sides going for it today and I think it’s a fair result.”