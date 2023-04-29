The Eagles will be hoping to make it a second Premier League double over the Hammers in the space of four seasons, with Ayew having been on target in both the home and away success against West Ham in 19/20.

A keenly-fought reverse game at the London Stadium in October yielded wild celebrations for Palace following Michael Olise’s last-minute winner – and both Schlupp and Ayew are expecting a similarly close game come Saturday.

“It’s always nice to win a game with the last kick,” Schlupp told Premier League Productions. “Every time we play West Ham it’s a close game.

“We’re obviously in a similar situation. It’s a big game for them, they need the three points, we want the three points of course, and I’m sure it’ll be another tight game. It’s definitely a game we’re going to go out to win.”

Ayew agreed, recalling his memorable injury-time winner at Selhurst Park on Boxing Day 2019: “The best goal of my career!

“We know the Premier League is tough. You’re playing against really good teams. As long as the performances are there, we’ll be fine. We just need to keep going.”