The Eagles played well at Craven Cottage but looked set to pay for first-half profligacy when Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham ahead with a stooping header shortly after half-time.

But with Schlupp entering the field with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining, the Palace No. 15 secured his team a fully deserved point with a stunning turn and strike – finding the top corner with the outside of his boot from 30 yards – to earn a 1-1 draw.

Earlier in the game, Clyne had attempted a shot from a similar distance, with Schlupp laughing: “It was just a bit of banter.

“It's fair to say Clyney doesn't score many goals, especially from 40 yards out, so when I saw him lining up for it, we decided we'd have a chat with him!”

“I thought, you know what, ‘let me come on and show him how it’s done!’ – and I managed to do it!”

Recalling his goal, Schlupp credited Adam Wharton’s pass to feet, explaining: “We locked eye contact and as soon as he put on his left foot, he likes the reverse pass into the pocket.

“I was in the pocket, and my first touch just opened up the pitch perfectly for me. I didn't really have a choice but to shoot – and it was one of those things when it goes in the top corner! It was nice.”

Schlupp was pleased with the overall Palace display, noting: “We started the game off so well, the first 20-25 minutes. I don't even remember them coming out of their half, but we missed a lot of chances and in this league, if you're missing chances, you're going to give them momentum.

“They're going to get momentum and then they found it. They scored their goal and then they dominated us for a little bit in the second-half, but we managed to claw something back at the end and I think it was a deserved point.

“It was one of those things. You start to worry when you're missing those chances when you're on top, because in this league, the other teams are always going to have a spell where they're going to be on top.

“They managed to score a goal when they were on top. It's the Premier League, the game swings back and forth and we managed to get a bit of momentum towards the second-half and we got the goal that I think we deserved.”

The result made it four games unbeaten for Palace, with Schlupp explaining he feels the team are thriving under Glasner: “It's still quite fresh. We've had a lot of information thrown at us and I think we've done our best to take it on board as quickly as possible.

“I think everyone can see that those positive signs are there on the pitch. We've had a great week. We've got seven out of nine points this week, and that was our target.

“We wanted to win every game, of course, but seven points in a week in the Premier League is always massive. I think everyone can see that the stuff we're working on in training is showing in the games, and that's what we can do.”