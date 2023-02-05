The Ghanaian was a constant thorn in Manchester United’s side playing from the left flank, but saw his team fall two goals behind early in the second-half before Palace took control of proceedings.

Schlupp then scored his first goal of the season with an imaginative flick from Cheick Doucouré’s volley, but despite Palace mounting a siege on the hosts’ goalmouth, they fell to defeat in the north-west.

Schlupp reflected afterwards: “We obviously started poorly conceding a penalty early on, and against a top side, if you go 2-0 down, it’s going to be tough to come back and win.

“We had a go, managed to get a goal back and then we had quite a bit of momentum. They had a man sent off and we tried, but it wasn’t meant to be in the end.

“It’s always tough playing against any top side, let alone Manchester United at Old Trafford. It’s one of those things where you’ve got to take the positives. We created a lot of chances and we had a go. We had to dig deep.

“For some reason we keep making it hard for ourselves going [goals] down to try and get some points, but we have to learn from these things. We’ll take the positives and move on.”