The 20-year-old was a late second-half substitute for the Eagles as they sought a way back into the match, following Martin Ødegaard’s penalty and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s dismissal for the Gunners.

Entering the match in the 83rd minute, Rak-Sakyi showed several moments of invention as Palace mounted a succession of attacks – but unfortunately could not find an equaliser.

Rak-Sakyi told Palace TV: “We’re disappointed not to get the three points, but the team played well and we’re just happy that we worked hard and fought for the club.

“They were in a deep block and we knew it was going to be a difficult ask with the quality of players they have. At the end of the day, it wasn’t our day.

“It’s always going to be difficult when you’ve got 10 men behind the ball. It’s on us to keep patient and try and break through that line of defence. It was really difficult – we just couldn’t get the goal.

“We’ve just got to move on and hopefully we get the next win on Saturday.”