The 20-year-old winger – who starred on loan at Charlton Athletic last season, registering 15 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances and being nominated for EFL Young Player of the Season – played the second half of Palace’s 1-0 loss at The Hive.

Rak-Sakyi’s return saw the winger enjoy a number of fine touches on the ball, almost drawing the Eagles level with one particularly fine late piece of footwork – but regardless of the result, he was happy to be back.

The Academy graduate told Palace TV: “It was just good to get back on the pitch, get a feel of the ball again and just get back into a groove.

“[Paddy McCarthy] just wanted [us] to be ourselves. Every game that we play, he wants us to give a hundred percent, so that’s what we wanted to do to: just get our match fitness back.

“It’s an opportunity for all of us to show the gaffer that we’re good enough to be in and around the first-team It’s really an exciting time. We’ve got a really good squad here and I just want to be a part of it.”