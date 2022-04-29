"That was the first thing, a bit of research. Then I think Marc is a good guy, really kind, and easy to be around."

Sticking with their defensive partnership, the pair took turns to explain how and why it works, and what they do to sustain it:

"It’s so important to understand each other," Andersen said, "to help each other on the pitch, understand each other’s movements, each other’s strengths and small weakness so that we can always help each other. That has been good and every game we’ve improved, as a team and individuals."

"He's a really nice guy and a top player as well," Guéhi added. "From the first time we trained together you could see his quality and he’s a really nice person, a good person to be around.

"We’re lucky and fortunate to have a good relationship off the pitch, which helps us on the pitch. We know each other’s qualities, strengths, and that makes it a lot easier when you’re playing together to develop and grow as partners."