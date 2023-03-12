The Eagles sealed a third successive Premier League win against Southampton last weekend with a 2-0 win, in which Andersen and his defensive colleagues excelled in keeping a clean sheet.

Palace have not won four in a row since the 2019/20 season, a run which included three victories just before the suspension of global football due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club’s record stands at five top-flight wins in a row, set in 1992/93 and repeated in 2013/14.

Andersen and his teammates will face a battle to make their current run four, however, with Everton having plenty to play for, as they fight for Premier League survival.

The defender told cpfc.co.uk: “It would be massive. I think we still need a few points to be one hundred percent sure of survival, and that starts now.

“It’s a game we can win, playing at home against Everton, who are in a tough period. But they need to win as well, so it will be really, really difficult – we know that.

“If we could win four games in a row, it would be a crazy achievement. We just want to continue this amazing run and get as many points as we can.

“It’s been really positive within the training ground, and training’s been really good. There have been a lot of good laughs. When we train, we’re serious, but I feel like we have fun while we’re doing it.

“That’s really important for players, the team and for everyone’s mindset: to enjoy playing football.”