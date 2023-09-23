Speaking in the build-up to Saturday afternoon’s fixture in SE25, Andersen was asked to describe his favourite aspect of Palace, and said: “The most special thing is our atmosphere.
“The fans are unbelievable. Selhurst Park has a top atmosphere and it’s difficult for opponents to visit us. The fans help us a lot in tough periods as well, so it’s a special feeling [playing in front of them].”
On Saturday’s match, he added: “It’s always a little special to play against a former club. I did it last season and we had some tough games against them.
“I am looking forward to the game. I’ve some of my good friends there and I know many of the staff, so I can’t wait to play in the game and hopefully, this time, we can get a win.”