Consistently ranking high in not only Palace’s, but the Premier League’s, defensive statistics, Andersen is something of a leader at the back for the Eagles, and is enjoying the part he has to play with Palace.

“I enjoy it,” he confirmed. “I’m now 27 and playing my fourth season in the Premier League.

“Of course, I’ve also got some experience with the national team too, and I’m just trying to do my best here, trying to help the team in the best way possible and give out some of my experience.

“I’ve played in many countries now. I’ve seen different kinds of football and I think that helps me quite a lot and also can help our team.”

Going on to discuss manager Roy Hodgson, who also comes up against a former club in Fulham, Andersen added: “Talking about experience, he [Hodgson] is the one to go to: 76-years-old, and to be still going strong as a manager in the Premier League is quite impressive.

“I’ve been working with him for six months and I’m really enjoying it. Of course, I knew him from before I came to the club and he’s a really nice character and a really good manager and good at man management, and he has some good ideas as well.

“I feel like our team can do well under him and improve a lot with him. He’s definitely a man I respect a lot and someone who can give this team many good results.”