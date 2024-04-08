The defender believes there were positives to draw from the Eagles’ 4-2 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend – and indeed from recent performances, even when that hasn't translated into results.

Andersen told Premier League Productions: “I think we played a really good first-half.

“Of course, we're disappointed. We know there's still a long way to go when you get 1-0 up, and we're playing against one of the best teams in the world, and I think we came out a little bit bad the first 15 minutes [of the second-half] – I think we could have done better.

“Then they punished us with a goal every chance they had, so that's quality from them, that's clinical, and then it's tough. In the end, we tried to push on, we got a goal and the subs did really well, the guys who came out.

“I'm pleased with the effort the people put in. It's a hard job and a hard task, but I think we did what we could, and on another day you’d get something out of it.

“We've been creating chances and opportunities for two, three, four goals every game, and we need to have that positive mindset that we're actually playing alright.

“Obviously, we're not happy with conceding goals, but we need to try and correct that. We need everyone to help each other, and I think we've also been a little bit unfortunate with the games we've been playing.

“[Against] Luton, last kick of the game, normally they would never score a goal like that, and [against] Forest it was a good goal they scored. We’re limiting opponents to a few chances in every game really, and that's what we need to take with us from here.

“We need to remember that in our heads, that positive mindset. It's better than it looks, actually, so we need to remember that.”