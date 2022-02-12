He said: “It was just because it was something we analysed, how they were pressing. I kick it quite far so we thought that’s where the space was because it was difficult to play out from the back when they press so high.

“I think we managed it well. Jordan [Ayew] got in some good situations and we managed to pick up the second balls so I think that was good.”

Looking at the game more widely, Andersen sought to explain the tactics Brentford used to make it such a close-fought game. He said the hosts were solid throughout, leading to the stalemate scoreline.

“They work so hard,” he said. “They pressed, they’re aggressive. They stood well defensively and defended the box well so it was difficult to find the holes, find the gaps and we didn’t manage it today.”