Andersen was alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Naouirou Ahamada. “He’s my bro, so I love him a lot,” Andersen said of JP, who netted a final day hat-trick to take his personal tally for the season to 19.

“It was a great performance from JP, I’m very happy for him,” added Ahamada.

Mateta himself was clutching the match ball on his way down the tunnel, but was back out to applaud the fans who have supported him all season.

“My big brother, man!” he said of Andersen. “I don’t know why [I didn’t kick the corner flag]…”

“It’s because you wanted to go on holiday,” said Andersen. Fair enough.

Mateta had just one final word to sum up the end to the season.

“Fantastique.”