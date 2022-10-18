“It’s something I have got in my locker,” he told Premier League Productions. “It would be stupid not to use that weapon when you have got the wingers we have.
“There is a lot of space on the sides, especially when you are playing against a back four. So when Wilf [Zaha] is out there, it is about getting your best creative players on the ball.
“If I'm able to find him, I will try to do that. It is something that the gaffer wants to get us going as high as possible on the pitch, so of course I’m happy to contribute to that.”
Wolves were the latest in a series of tough games to kick-start the campaign having already taken on Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.