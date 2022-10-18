“We had the hardest programme of any team in the Premier League,” he said. “Playing the top teams in big away games. So to get 10 points in nine games is not too bad, but of course we should have more.

“That’s credit to us, because we played some good teams and put in really good performances."

Palace secured a well-earned clean sheet against Leicester last time out, and Andersen says his confidence in his partner Marc Guéhi plays a huge part.

“A clean sheet is always good, especially away and it gives us confidence that we have a good, solid structure to the team,” he explained. “With a bit of luck we could have won, but we need to be better at getting these ugly wins.

“We had one against Leeds where we didn’t play as well as we could. We need to be better at that but hopefully that will come.

“The more games [Guéhi and I] play together, we become better. We understand each other from the start. We like the way each other play. We complement each other really well, and of course the more we play together we get a better understanding of each other.

“I just enjoy playing with him. I think he makes me better, and I make him better – hopefully he will say the same!

“I really enjoy it.”