The Danish defender netted his second strike of the season to settle a hard-fought but fully-deserved victory for the Eagles, attaining a measure of revenge for defeat in the League Cup earlier in the week.

Andersen smiled: “Yeah, it was unbelievable to win at Old Trafford. It’s not easy to come here and after the game on Tuesday we had something to prove.

“The way we fought today, the way we stuck together, the way we played with so much desire and willingness to suffer… It was maybe not our best game in possession, but sometimes you need to fight and run for each other.

“Our press was really, really good today and it was something we spoke about and had to improve. On Tuesday, we sat too far back and they had too much time on the ball, but today I think we succeeded pretty well with that.

“Today is not about me or about any other individual, it’s about the team, because we don’t win here without all 11 players fighting and running. It’s about us being consistent, playing with and without the ball.

“We kept them pretty quiet. I don’t remember them having many chances today. We did pretty well and that’s big applause to the whole team. It’s about all the midfielders, the strikers to put good pressure on the balls so they [United] couldn’t play any good passes.

“I don’t remember too many chances [for United] because I’m not thinking clearly right now! But I also think they didn’t have big chances, so that’s well done by the team to keep them from big chances today.”