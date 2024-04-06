The Denmark international has played his part in a number of eye-catching performances for Palace against Saturday’s visitors.
He helped Palace keep clean sheets both home and away in 2021/22, including a 2-0 win at the Etihad; scored his first goal for the club in a 4-2 defeat at City the following season; and played every minute of the Eagles’ impressive comeback in the North-West earlier in 2023/24.
Andersen told Premier League Productions: “Man City is Man City – it's always difficult. I think we have a quite good record against them. I'm not afraid of anyone. I don't think anyone in the team is afraid of anyone.
“We play at home. We're in a good place, I think. Hopefully, we can get three points because at the end of the day, you go into the game to get three points and that's what we want to do.”