The Denmark centre-back reflected on the draw earlier this season: “That was a little bit of a crazy game. We defended a lot in the game, then we were 2-0 down.

“We just kept sticking to our plan and hoped to get some kind of equaliser. If you don't kill the game, everything can happen.

“We scored in the end for the 2-2. That's the Premier League, everything can happen if you're not alert all the time. I don't think City were 100% concentrated the whole game, so hopefully we can take advantage of that again.

“I think we have some great guys, good spirit within the team. The meaning of sticking to the plan is not to run out of your position when it's still 1-0, 2-0. You just need one goal, then you're back into it.

“You need to keep focused all the time. If we do that, I know we have such a good structure, we have such a good desire to fight. To be honest, I think in most of our games we limit the teams to few chances, and also against City.

“And of course they have so much quality that we need to be really ready to defend, and that's what we have to do again, to be honest.”