The Eagles took the lead courtesy of a high press winning possession at the end of the first-half, Jordan Ayew heading home Michael Olise’s subsequent cross from close range.

But with Palace seeming set to survive waves of Brighton pressure in the second period, Danny Welbeck’s athletic header drew the visitors level in the closing stages.

“It’s a frustration,” Andersen told Sky Sports. “I think we played really good first-half and I thought we’d been better in having clear-cut chances. It’s normal they’d have the ball more – they play well – but then they scored a fantastic goal.

“I don’t know how he [Welbeck] could head that ball in from there. It was a fantastic goal, and that’s just quality from them to be honest.

“I think we played a decent match. We got tired in the second-half but I don’t think they had many clear-cut chances, so I think everyone fought well and we did what we spoke about before the game.”

Andersen noted that implementing a high press was in Palace’s gameplan, adding: “It was something we worked on. It panned out good so we were happy with our goal and, of course, when it’s 1-0, anything can happen.

“We maybe should’ve scored the second goal. We had a good chance with Ebs [Eze], so we need to be a little bit more clinical… it’s of course frustrating, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.

“Of course, it [Brighton’s style] was hard [to play against]. We need to run a lot, have high intensity to press… Like I said, I think we did well in that, and it was a step in the right direction.”