The defender told Premier League Productions: “I think we were the better side today. We played really well and one moment changed the game – the goal.

“It was well played, to be honest. It’s always disappointing to concede just before half-time and again, it’s quality – they play a good ball to the wing-back and make a nice header [by Harry Kane].

“I think we could have created more, but we were on top of things. With a little bit of luck, we could have scored. We had some decent situations, but I think maybe we could have done a little bit more offensively.

“Obviously they did something right because we didn’t create the biggest chances. I don’t know exactly what it was at this time, but they did something right and we need to look at what we can do better.”