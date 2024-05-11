The defender, who once again wore the captain’s armband in Saturday’s 3-1 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, is one of many Palace players in outstanding form of late.

The victory, which arrived courtesy of goals from Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ebere Eze, was Palace’s fifth in their last six matches, with Andersen saying: “We've been getting some really good results lately and playing really, really well.

“I don't think today was our best performance of the games we’ve played, but then we showed also fighting spirit, we showed we can score from our chances even though we could have scored even more. Then, they got back into it, and we showed a good reaction again to score and finish the game really.

“At the moment, we have a lot of confidence and everyone is working so hard, which makes it so much easier for everyone and that makes it so hard to play against us.

“The way we press, the way we are so compact, everyone is squeezing up, there's a short distance between the lines. It's really good, and then we have some really good players who can finish off the attacks.”

After one win in their first six games under new manager Oliver Glasner, Palace have now won five of their last six, all against teams above them in the table.

Andersen smiled: “It’s really just confidence. Everyone is happy and everyone understands what we need to do on the pitch, everyone knows their role.

“That's the way we have been, we just go on the pitch and know everything that need to do and are really well prepared, so that helps us.

“I think you can see it from the first games [under Glasner], even though we didn't get the results straight away. I think we were a little bit unlucky with some of the results, especially against Luton [a 1-1 draw]. They scored last minute, and one other game we should have won.

“It's just fantastic to see how everyone is understanding his messages and going on board with what he wants. Like I said, it's just easier when everyone understands their role and everyone knows what to do. I think you can see that in our game.”

The win at Wolves saw Michael Olise hit double figures in the Premier League for the season, with Andersen smiling: “Imagine if he played all 37 games! Then he would have scored 20-25 goals if he was playing like this. He's a crazy player and we're lucky to have him, and hopefully he will score again next weekend.”

As for himself – Andersen has played every league game this season for Palace – he joked: “Yeah, I can feel it in my legs – also at the end of the game today! I was a little bit tired, I just wanted the referee’s whistle!

“It’s been a long season. Now, one more [game] to go and then a little break and then we have the Euros, so we need to be ready for that as well.”