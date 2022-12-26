“Obviously it was a disappointing performance,” he said. “Losing 3-0 at home is never nice but there is not much to say. There are so many games so we need to get our heads up and win against Bournemouth.

“For me, it was not just about the pressing. It was about some basic things we didn’t do right today. We didn’t compete in our duels and that’s why we didn’t get control in the game. It is difficult to say at the minute what exactly went wrong, but we need to analyse in the coming days.

“We need to see what went wrong, and then we will make an evaluation about what we can do better.”

Andersen says Tyrick Mitchell will recover strongly from the first red card of his career.

“Of course he is disappointed,” he said. “You are always disappointed when you get a red card. I think it was a little harsh.

“It makes a difference but we were still in the game for a long time, even though we didn’t play well. But after 2-0 it is difficult.

“We can’t do anything about it now, we need to go again. This match is finished. We didn’t get what we wanted but we have a game soon again. Hopefully we can finish that game with 11 players and then I know we will have a good chance to win.”