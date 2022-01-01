“We scored two in the second-half and then the penalty made it difficult – 3-0 just before half-time. It’s a tough one to take but we did really well in the whole game.”

Andersen said he felt the Eagles scored too late to complete their comeback, with Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise striking in the 83rd and 90th-minutes.

But looking at the match more widely, and the equally eventful 2-2 draw with the Hammers last August, Andersen was positive.

He said: “We played West Ham two times now and in both games we dominated them. I think we should have won this game easily. We had so many chances in the first- and second-half and I only think they had two chances and a penalty.

“We played West Ham, they’re fifth in the table, and dominated them in both games. So that gives us hope and something we can build on.”