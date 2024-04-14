“I think our first half was fantastic,” Andersen said in his post-match interview. “Of course, when you're 1-0 up at Anfield it's always going to be a difficult second half.

“They're going to push and the pressure is on them, and they have to win today to keep on top. I think Hendo [Dean Henderson] made some brilliant saves, and everyone defended like we've been talking about the whole week.

“It was a fantastic team performance.”

Palace had performed admirably against Manchester City last weekend without reward, and Andersen says today’s performance was in the same vein – but this time Palace could claim the three points they so deserved.

“I think the last game we did, it was a little bit similar: the first-half we did well, and then I think City were a little bit more clinical,” Andersen explained. “Today, Liverpool also had some chances.

“It's impossible not to concede any chances against world-class teams, and then you need some luck, you need some quality to defend it, to save the balls.

“We didn't do that against City but we did that today.”