“He’s a really good guy,” Andersen told Premier League Productions. “He’s a good manager with a lot of experience as a player. He knows the game, and the staff have been really good as well.
“The sessions are really hard actually. We train a lot and we train hard, but it’s really enjoyable playing under him and I really like the way he thinks.
“The way he sees football is similar to me, so that’s always a good start.”
As the season progresses, Andersen and his teammates have become more accustomed to Vieira’s specific instructions – some of which are simpler than others.
“We want to play out from the back, to press high, to come with a lot of energy,” he explains. “That’s also some of the things that are the same way I want to play football. That is what I got here, and those were the talks I had with Patrick before I came here. I think what he said to me has been true.
“Sometimes football is simple – it’s just about changing a few things. With the press: if we want to press high, we need to do it together. We need to understand each other’s movement.