“If someone is closing a line on the right, the guy behind him has to push up on the guy who is in front of him. Each other’s movements we need to understand and that is what we are trying to learn.

“We’re getting better and better and that is some of the input he has been really good at trying to explain to the team. Some small things we had to change to play good football, to play attacking football and it is working well.”

Vieira’s attacking playing style has been warmly received by a young squad, many of whom arrived this summer, and Andersen thinks they can only improve.

“I feel really good,” he said. “The club has been taking good care of me. It’s been a new challenge – everything is new within the club! New people, new players, new playing style. I feel really good.

“From every game, and the longer we come into the season, we get it more under our skin the way the gaffer wants us to play. We’re happy where we are but we can always do better. We’ve been unlucky with some results in the season where we could have won or got a point, but we can’t complain.

“The dressing room is really good. We have a good mix of experienced players and young players, and the guys have been fantastic to be honest. Everyone is nice and everyone has good relationships.

“It is one of the best dressing room’s I’ve been in to be fair. I’ve been in Italy and France where I don’t understand everything, so now it’s nice to be in an English dressing room where I understand everything. It’s really good.”

A new arrival this summer himself, Andersen also highlighted the contributions of Conor Gallagher and Odsonne Edouard since they joined him in south London.

“Odsonne has been fantastic,” he said. “He is playing a little bit on the left and in the centre, so he’s got that to his game as well. He can come from the left and go inside. His movement has been really good for me.