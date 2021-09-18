However, the Denmark international also found positives to take from Palace’s performance, drawing on their steady improvement so far this season.

“I think we played well,” he said post-match. “First-half we were under pressure – for 20 minutes in the first-half. But we got through it. They scored in the last minute from a rebounded set piece which is not good from our side. We have to be more focused and concentrated in these situations because we cannot let them score easy goals like that.

“In the second-half we played better than the first I think. We had chances to go 1-0 up in the first-half, and we had chances to go 1-1 and we had chances to go 2-1. If you don’t take your chances in football the opposition will also get some opportunities and that was what happened today.

“Goals change the game. I thought we were in a good period and had big chances but we didn’t score and they scored again. Three rebounds, it’s crazy. It’s not good enough from our side, we cannot allow this against us.”