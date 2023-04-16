The Denmark centre-back was once again imperious alongside Marc Guéhi as Palace shut out a spirited Southampton side at St Mary’s Stadium, emerging 2-0 victors after Eberechi Eze’s second-half brace.

Having built on wins over Leicester and Leeds of late, a beaming Andersen told Palace TV: “It’s an amazing feeling to win three games in a row. It’s a long time since I did that in my career, and it’s a long time since Palace did that, so it’s an amazing feeling.

“To turn it around now, like we have with these three games, is amazing. Ebs today was fantastic and scored two goals, but I’m just happy for everyone.

“I’m always happy when we get a clean sheet. We’ve been solid throughout the whole season. Everyone’s working hard, so it’s making it easier for the back four.

“Again, today, in periods we were under pressure, but we dug in and that’s what you need to do sometimes in the Premier League, and we’ve been doing that fantastically well. Getting the goals also helped to get some pressure off us at the back, so it’s amazing.”