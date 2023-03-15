Not 19-year-old Joe Whitworth, Crystal Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper, who stood up to it and produced several impressive saves – notably close-range stops from Alexis Mac Allister and Pervis Estupiñan – in front of his watching family amongst the Palace supporters.

While Whitworth was understandably disappointed after several early misses and after Solly March’s 15th-minute winner led to Brighton taking all three points at the Amex, he could also reflect with pride at the full-time whistle.

Speaking to Palace TV, Whitworth said: “It was massive for me, being a Palace fan and playing for the senior team. It was massive for my family. It’s a really proud moment.

“I’ve supported Palace my whole life. My whole family are Palace fans. I started at Palace around Under-13s at the club, worked my way up and got here today.

“I had my family watching in the away end. I’m sure my brother was loving it! It’s amazing to have them here – a big moment for me and my family.

“It was unbelievable. For [the Palace fans] to chant my name… we’re just a bit disappointed we couldn’t give them a win. They were really amazing support tonight, and kept going until the final whistle. It’s a sore [result] to take.

“It was a close game. We started well and had a few chances that we could have put away, and then Brighton came back into it. It was a bit see-sawy, but a close game, very tough – they’re a good team – and we’ll just look to put it right on Sunday [against Arsenal].”