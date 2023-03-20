The defender said following the game: “Obviously it’s always disappointing to not come away with something…. it’s one where we wanted to come together to put things right.

“Any loss is painful, but that’s the position we’re in. We know we can go toe-to-toe with these teams and provide a good threat of our own. Today they [Arsenal] were very clinical. We need to continue to fight, continue to move forward, and continue to get the points we need to get.

“Paddy [McCarthy] came in and he’s got his ideas and his identities he wants to implement. Obviously, he only had two days before the game when we started training. I think you could see glimpses of it.

“We created a few chances and were unfortunate – I think the fourth goal is an [offside] obstruction of the ‘keeper’s eyeline, which is frustrating in itself, but I think we need to show our desire, our focus and our determination as a group of players and as a squad."

Reflecting on the defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal, Ward admitted: “I think it’s [about] the chances that were taken. They were very clinical. They’re a top side with top confidence, pushing for the league – something they haven’t done for a long time – so we came up against tough opposition.

“For us, we need to continue to take the positives, keep our heads held high and our chests out, and continue to move forward. I know with the group and the character that we have, we have more than enough in our locker.

“There are always spells in the Premier League where you go without results. When your backs are against the wall, in that adversity, that’s when you see character. That’s when you have to stand up and come out fighting.

“We need to continue to take positives out of games. It’s easy to start pointing fingers and passing blame, but now it’s all about being together and being strong.

“I know that we’ve got more than enough quality to go out there and get the results that we need, and as players we want to do that.”