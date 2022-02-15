Before the first sound of the referee’s whistle, there comes a peculiar time on matchday.

The pre-match build-up has been and gone. The bubbling anticipation rises, the collective butterflies flutter; the rain crashes down from a swirling, billowing south London sky. Cameras click and flash from left and right, and outside satellite television trucks beam the action to every conceivable corner of the globe.

The players are out, but the main event is yet to begin; the gladiatorial combat of Premier League football just moments away. Amidst the furore and the chaos, there is just enough time to take a moment. To think, to reflect and to look ahead.

Joel Ward takes that moment. If there is one thing life has taught him, it’s to appreciate that opportunity – to seek out peace and calm.

“We’re in a world now where everything is instant,” he says, pausing to contemplate this overarching philosophy. “Everything is on demand and everything is a million miles per hour. To step back from that and to recharge, and to reflect a little bit is great.”