Facing the Palace TV cameras for one last time, as his final act on the Selhurst Park pitch, Ward said: “I've been an emotional wreck, mate, if I'm honest with you.”

“This past week has taken everything out of me, to be honest with you. Emotionally, I've been all over the place.

“Obviously, starting Thursday with the birth of my daughter and then lifting the cup and having this send off tonight was just incredibly honouring and I feel so fortunate, so blessed, so privileged to have worn this shirt.

“It's hard to put into words what this place means to me. I'm just so thankful.”