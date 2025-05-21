364 games, six goals, one Joel Ward. The defender arrived at Selhurst Park 13 years ago from Portsmouth and leaves as a legend, a hero and an inspiration for future generations.
Facing the Palace TV cameras for one last time, as his final act on the Selhurst Park pitch, Ward said: “I've been an emotional wreck, mate, if I'm honest with you.”
“This past week has taken everything out of me, to be honest with you. Emotionally, I've been all over the place.
“Obviously, starting Thursday with the birth of my daughter and then lifting the cup and having this send off tonight was just incredibly honouring and I feel so fortunate, so blessed, so privileged to have worn this shirt.
“It's hard to put into words what this place means to me. I'm just so thankful.”
Ward captained the side against Wolverhampton Wanderers in his final outing at Selhurst Park, playing 82 minutes with every touch, clearance and header greeted with rapturous cheers.
When he was substituted off for Daichi Kamada, the entire crowd rose to their feet to pay tribute to the club legend for one final time.
“It was incredible, wasn't it? It was really emotional and very touching. I've said from day one this place is a special place.
“These fans are special people. You know, up and down the country, they follow us, they lift the roof of every stadium and tonight was, yeah, truly, truly special and I’m just so thankful”
A key factor in all of Ward’s hard work is his faith and his family, all of which have seen him go from strength to strength over the past 13 years in south London.
“It's all in God's timing. My faith has been an anchor and a cornerstone for me over these years and throughout my whole life and, I couldn't have written it but he did write it.
“I just feel, like I said, just incredibly blessed. It's been an honour and, yeah, I just, I'm lost for words.
“My family, they've been my rock. My wife has displayed an incredible strength over the years, none more so than the last few days - to deliver her and to go through major surgery on Thursday, to then be there at the game on Saturday.
“She was at BoxPark! But yeah, no, honestly, it's the biggest honour to have them by my side, my wife, my two boys, my daughter.
“You couldn't write it and I'm just so thankful that they've been on this journey with me. I've seen my wife from the very start and my kids over these last few years. It's been incredible.”