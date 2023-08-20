Ward is likely to face two of the Premier League’s most impressive performers last season in wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, but noted: “I’ve been fortunate enough to come up against some of the top wingers in the Premier League over a number of seasons, so hopefully I’ve learnt a few tricks of my own!

“I’ve got to mention, even having Jordan [Ayew] on my side [last] weekend, with his work ethic and the way he puts himself about, it makes it that bit easier.

“It’s part of the modern game now: the wingers, the midfielders, and the wide players all have to do the dirty side of the game as well, which enables us to double up on players and nullify their threat at times.”

Ward was delighted, as was every Palace supporter, to see Michael Olise dispel press speculation and put pen-to-paper on a new contract with the club earlier this week.

“It’s one of those ones where it’s a weight [off our shoulders], even for us players. We know the enormous talent that Michael possesses. For me, it makes life a little bit easier – I get to just give him the ball and watch him do his thing!

“It’s a joy to play with him. He’s got a bright future ahead of him. It’s down to him now to go out there and do what he wants to do.

“In terms of lads [Olise and Ebere Eze], they’re brilliant pros as well. What they want to do and how they want to develop themselves is second to none, and it’s an inspiration to see them wanting to improve day in, day out.

“When you have that kind of character, the world’s your oyster.”