"[The manager is] pleased with the way in which we're going. He sees the dedication, the work rate that we're all putting in to implement what he wants to try to do.

"Obviously, words can't really console you when you concede so late on. It's a bitter one to take and it's a hard one to take.

"But we continue to move forward, and then we go into [Nottingham] Forest after this break and make sure that we put things right."

Palace face Bodo/Glimt during a break from Premier League action as they look to take advantage of a rare space in the calendar under new manager Oliver Glasner.

"I think there'll be a lot of things that we'll be working towards and making sure that we nail down certain aspects of the game that he wants to implement and create," Ward explained.

"I think we'll be certainly in for our paces over the next three weeks."