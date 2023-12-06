The defender said: “First and foremost, we’re disappointed not to put some points on the board. Did they pepper the goal? I don’t think so – but did we create as much as we what we wanted to create, and play as well as we wanted to play? I don’t think so either.

“We dust ourselves down. It’s frustrating when you go through periods like this, but we have to show our togetherness and keep moving forward.

“You go through periods in football when it’s like this, especially in the Premier League. The only people who can put that right is ourselves, and we’ll make sure we’re working as hard as we can do on the training pitch to get that momentum back into games.

“We know what we need to do: we need to stick together and do better, first and foremost… and we need to collectively continue to strive to raise the bar – and results are going to come.

“We’ve got the talent in the team – we just need to continue to work towards putting everything together. Once that clicks, we’ve shown what we can do in previous years.”

On Palace’s next two fixtures, at home to Liverpool and away to Manchester City, Ward added: “[There is] no easy game in the Premier League.

“When you’re coming up against those two teams in the next two fixtures, it’s never going to be easy, but I think the Premier League is the most-watched league in the world because it’s the most competitive.

“We can go there, or we can be here, and get a result. We’ve done it before and we can do it again.”