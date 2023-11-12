“We got into areas, we created issues, and on another day you get a few more clear opportunities.

“You know what you’re facing in Everton in the way they play. You know they’re going to get men behind the ball and put their bodies on the line, and they did that today. It was obviously frustrating for us we didn’t capitalise on what was good play at times.

“It’s obviously a tough one to take and now we have to go into the international break and make sure we dust ourselves down. The lads who are travelling need to look after themselves, and then we’ll go again against Luton.”

Ward was pleased, however, to see Michael Olise play his first game for Palace in almost six months, the winger having recovered from a serious injury sustained on international duty in June.

“Having Michael back, he’s a breath of fresh air,” Ward noted. “The quality he adds to the team and the dynamic he adds as well is great to have, and likewise with Ebs [Eze] coming back in and being fully fit.

“The squad’s looking strong and hopefully we can come away from this international break and kick on when we go into that busy Christmas period.”