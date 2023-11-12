The Eagles looked the more threatening team for long stretches of the match at Selhurst Park, but fell behind at the start of both halves before fighting back to level – only to concede late on.
“The manner in which we lost wasn’t great,” the captain admitted to Palace TV. “It’s gutting.
“I’m bitterly disappointed in the result because we played well with the ball and moved it well, we just couldn’t capitalise on that.
“We showed good character to come back into the game from the early goal and then again from 2-1 down. At that point, then, we all expected to see the game out at least and come away with at least a point, knowing it could have been all three.