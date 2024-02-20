“That has been our main priority. That has been our focus from day one, that we can only concentrate on what we can concentrate on.

“Everything else we leave to the hierarchy, and we leave it to the media to speculate this and that. But as a changing room, as a club, we come around each other and stick together.”

Ward paid tribute to outgoing manager Roy Hodgson, who stepped down as manager before the game at Goodison Park.

“Obviously we owe so much to Roy,” said Ward. “I think he’s an integral part of this club’s history. What we have achieved with him at the helm, I think it was a pretty special, the first period and the second period.

“We send our well wishes to him and wish him all the best in whatever endeavours he decides to take on from now on.”

Ward said he was pleased to return to action after injury, playing in a back five alongside Chris Richards and Joachim Andersen.

“When you’re on the sidelines and watching from afar it’s always a challenge. It’s difficult because you want to be out there and being around the group and be able to try and help out where you can.

“But it was good to be out there again. The lads put in a solid shift, a solid performance and obviously came away with a good point.

“Over the years I've played in numerous different positions, and it's something that I'm happy to do and I enjoy. It's something a little bit different as well, playing in there.

“I enjoy it. It also helps when you've got, obviously, Danny [Muñoz] on one side who's got so much energy and obviously Joa [Andersen], the way in which he commands the back line as well.

“It's always a tough place to come, and they make it that way, especially their fans. They obviously want to get behind the team as much as they can.

“But I felt like we silenced them for the majority of the game, and, unfortunately, we just weren't able to hold on for the three points.

“But like I said, it's a good point in the right direction and we can take a lot of positives from that.”