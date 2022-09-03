Turning his attention to the rest of the game Ward said: “I think both teams had their fair share of chances. To be honest with you, on another day we could have come away with three points. It was a bit of a scrappy, dogged game where both teams had their backs against the ropes at times.

“I think it can go either way but for us when decisions went our way and we had a few chances on the counter-attack and good opportunities to put the ball away. But it’s a great point in the right direction and obviously a valuable clean sheet as well.”

Finally, the full-back explained one of the threats Palace faced to their clean sheet: set pieces, an aspect also drawn upon by Vieira.

“You know what kind of threat they pose, especially from set plays,” Ward said. “I think we did well to nullify that and keep them at bay and see that out. I think everyone from front to back did well and made sure they competed at set plays and made it difficult for Newcastle. It’s a clean sheet and that’s something we want to see more of.”