The ‘keeper was involved in several key moments at St James’ Park, making a series of remarkable saves as his side at times had to battle hard against Newcastle offensives.
Praising Guaita post-match, Ward said: “Look at the first-half, the one on one, and the second-half where he tips it onto the post. V, we know his quality, know what he can do and how quick he is. His reactions are second to none. Some games, some days, you need your ‘keepers to pull out those worldie saves and today he did that for us.”