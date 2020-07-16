He started off by addressing Palace's recent form, explaining that he feels the Eagles have been unfortunate of late.

"It's small margins," the 30-year-old said, "which you often see in the Premier League. We were unlucky against Chelsea, the Burnley first-half wasn't the best but the second-half we dominated but they got that goal. It's fine margins, and I think hopefully we can put that right."

Turning his attention to tonight's match, Ward was cautiously optimistic, saying: "There will be a little bit of a different Palace and hopefully we can have a reaction from the other day, which is what we believe is needed.

"Being here and playing against United, you want to perform and make sure we look after ourselves in that sense. If we do that, we'll give ourselves a chance.

"Any time you come up against United, in fact, any time you come up against anyone in the Premier League, it's going to be a tough evening. We've done it before [2-1 in August] and we can do it again."

