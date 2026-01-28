In the space of the last four years, Johnson has gone from a breakthrough star at former club Nottingham Forest, to a key player for his country and winning major European silverware with Tottenham.

But it was a spell on loan in the EFL back in 2020/21 – a season played primarily behind closed doors during the pandemic – that would prove a definitive moment in Johnson's footballing journey.

Although he had graduated from the Forest Academy and made his senior debut as a substitute the previous season, the wide forward was lacking an exposure to hardened first-team football that so many young players need.

Johnson moved to Lincoln City on a season-long loan deal. It would prove a masterstroke.